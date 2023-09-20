Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been packing on the PDA in public — but they haven’t made things official in private.

“Although they’re not official yet, they have a really strong bond and spend as much time together as possible,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “Things are going really good and friends think they make an adorable couple.”

According to the insider, Jenner’s loved ones have seen “a whole other side of her” since she started dating Chalamet, 27.

“They’ve never seen her so happy and they love the qualities Timothée brings out in her,” the source continued. “She can totally be herself, and she’s much more laid back with him than she’s been in past relationships.”

Jenner, 26, who shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 19 months, with ex Travis Scott, has had an “ease about her” while exploring her new romance. “Timothée has proven he doesn’t care about the superficial things because he likes her for her,” the insider added.

The couple sparked romance rumors in April, three months after Us broke the news about Jenner’s split from Scott, 32. The reality star kept her connection with Chalamet out of the spotlight until they attended Beyoncé’s birthday concert in Los Angeles earlier this month.

During the event, Jenner and Chalamet were seen kissing in the crowd. They later jetted off to New York City where they attended an intimate dinner at New York Fashion Week and the men’s single finals at the US Open.

After staying mum about their connection for months, the actor had an interesting response when TMZ inquired about his personal life on Tuesday, September 19, flashing a smile but not directly answering questions.

The Hulu personality, for her part, has only discussed how her children remain her biggest priority.

“Finding myself in the hospital alone with a new and unknown creature in my arms [has been my favorite part],” she told Vanity Fair Italy in February. “It’s such a unique and special situation and it’s all about building with these little beings that you’re learning about. There is another magical moment, though: when you bring your children home. It is perhaps the most beautiful moment.”

Two months later, Jenner detailed her positive outlook on life, telling HommeGirls in April, “It’s really such a blessing that I’ve been able to live and experience so much life at such a young age. I have two kids, I’m 25. Honestly, I’ve never been happier. As I get older, I get more appreciative of my life, my family, my friends and having all these opportunities.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones