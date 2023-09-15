After Timothée Chalamet rose to Hollywood stardom, the actor also gained some famous friends.

Chalamet became BFFs with Zendaya after working together on 2021’s Dune.

“I was the only other person closer to his age on the cast. So he was like, ‘Awesome, someone who understands my jokes!’” Zendaya told British Vogue in September 2021 of her first impression of Chalamet. “He’s obviously a very talented actor, but just a wonderful person and a good friend to have. Especially in this industry, it’s nice to have other people who are going through it too and that you can talk to.”

Chalamet, for his part, shared that he was “really grateful” that Zendaya was there.

“We had a really great time, and obviously on set, took the material as seriously as required, but off set we were losing our minds — in a good way,” he told Entertainment Tonight in October 2021. (The pair reunited for Dune: Part 2, which began shooting in July 2022.)

Zendaya also revealed that Chalamet had become “one of [her] closest friends.”

“He’s so lovely and so talented,” she said during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in February 2021. “I think my favorite part was we would have these dance parties in my room. Where I would leave the door open, Timothée would come in with his little speaker, and then everybody would start coming in and we would just start dancing.”

