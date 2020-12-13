Ship it! Pete Davidson and Timothée Chalamet got the internet talking during the Oscar nominee’s Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Saturday, December 12.

The Call Me by Your Name actor, 24, and the comedian, 27, appeared in multiple sketches together during the episode. The fellow New York kids sat behind a piano and compared their experiences growing up in the state during the monologue.

“A Staten Island Christmas — skiing across the Verrazzano Bridge, hearing Santa come down the chimney and realizing it’s just rats, decorating our Christmas tree with spaghetti and scratch-offs,” Davidson recalled as Chalamet struggled to contain his laughter. “We don’t leave Santa cookies and milk — we leave him Bud Light and a White Claw.”

The actors later appeared as a rap duo in a sketch that ended with the pair getting slapped by Questlove. They then portrayed New York Jets fans in a bit about a sports talk show.

Viewers could not get enough of Davidson and Chalamet, expressing their delight via Twitter. “Okay but @RealChalamet and Pete Davidson carried SNL last night. Literally my two favorite white boys,” one fan tweeted, while another wrote: “Pete Davidson and Timothee Chalamet being on the same screen together is all I’ll need and more. God bless for SNL.”

One Twitter user insisted that “no one talk to me ever again unless it’s about Timothee Chalamet & Pete Davidson sitting at a piano together.” Another thanked Saturday Night Live for creating “the Pete Davidson and Timothee Chalamet cinematic universe.”

Davidson had fans enamored once more when he played his pal Machine Gun Kelly in a sketch. “Pete Davidson as Machine Gun Kelly, not ok rn,” a viewer tweeted. One person wrote, “I love their friendship.”

Kelly, 30, opened up about his close bond with the King of Staten Island star in September. “I don’t have any siblings, you know, so when you see someone, like, Pete [has issues], that’s like my little brother [and] he’s like my best friend too, but also like a little brother,” he said on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show at the time.

The rapper continued: “You have the opportunity to live the dynamic of having a sibling. I was an only child, so obviously to me that’s like the dream, having a brother or sister — and Pete’s like that for me.”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.