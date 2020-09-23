Proud BFF! Machine Gun Kelly recalled being impressed by friend Pete Davidson’s engagement to Ariana Grande.

“I remember when like the Ari thing happened, I just looked at Pete and I was like, ‘Man, the average American dude is very proud,’” the “Bloody Valentine” singer, 30, said on the Wednesday, September 23 episode of The Howard Stern Show.

Kelly, born Colson Baker, revealed that he was surprised at Davidson’s instant sex symbol status once he proposed to Grande, 27, in June 2018 after a few weeks of dating.

“He was just like a symbol of hope, because he was one of the boys,” the musician explained. “Just one of the guys in the basement.”

During his relationship with the “Rain on Me” singer, the Saturday Night Live star, 26, was credited with having “Big D–k Energy,” which Kelly remembered fondly.

“I was around for the whole creation of that term,” the Midnight in the Switchgrass actor told Howard Stern. “That was an interesting time. That was kind of when I was crashing at their [Pete and Ariana’s] apartment in New York, when they were together. We would step on the streets and everyone would [look at him].”

The comedian, who split from the Scream Queens alum in October 2018, joked about Grande’s effect on him and his career during a March episode of First We Feast’s Hot Ones, saying “Ariana Grande made me all famous and stuff.”

The King of Staten Island star added: “She sent the wolves on me. She made me, created me — whatever they say.”

The “Bad Things” rapper, who is dating Megan Fox, also opened up about his closeness with Davidson, after first crossing paths on Wild ‘N Out in 2013.

“I don’t have any siblings, you know, so when you see someone, like, Pete [has issues], that’s like my little brother [and] he’s like my best friend, too, but also like a little brother,” Kelly said, referring to Davidson’s 2020 rehab stay, which the musician helped to facilitate.

After starring in The Dirt together in 2019, the two friends got even closer, cementing their family status.

“You have the have the opportunity to live the dynamic of having a sibling. I was an only child, so obviously to me that’s like the dream, having a brother or sister — and Pete’s like that for me.” he told Stern, 66.

He added: “Ya, that’s my dog. Love Pete.”