Pete Davidson proposed to Ariana Grande in the most 21st century way possible.

“I didn’t want to do something corny,” the Saturday Night Live star, 24, said in a new interview with Variety for the magazine’s Power of Young Hollywood issue. “We were in bed hanging, after watching a movie. I was like, ‘Will you marry me?’ It was really dope.”

Davidson said he was not sure how Grande, 25, would respond. After all, they had only been dating for a few weeks when he popped the question in early June.

“I’m still convinced she’s blind or hit her head really hard,” he joked. “Something is going to happen, and she’s going to be like, ‘What the f–k is this thing doing around?’ For right now, it’s rocking.”

The comedian and the “God Is a Woman” singer met on the set of SNL in March 2016 when she served as the episode’s host and musical guest. The couple did not start dating until more than two years later, after their respective breakups with Cazzie David and Mac Miller.

“I was obviously ogling and trying not to be creepy,” Davidson recalled to the publication of the first time he saw Grande at Studio 8H. “We didn’t know another person could feel — or treat a person — like that.”

The actor said he has tried to avoid social media as much as possible since becoming engaged. However, he does not mind one viral meme in particular that jokes about his “big dick energy.”

“I don’t hate it,” he told Variety. “I’m just really, really happy, and if that means I have big dick energy, then sick. My favorite thing was my mom was like, ‘Peter, they’re saying you had a big penis just like your father.’ What the f–k!”

On a more serious note, Davidson — who has been candid about his mental health issues — gushed that he feels like he is “living in a fantasyland” as of late, thanks in part to his fiancée.

“I never thought I’d meet anyone like her,” he said. “I can’t even put into words how great of a person she is. I could cry. She’s the f–king coolest, hottest, nicest person I’ve ever met.”

