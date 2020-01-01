Timothee Chalamet’s Rise From Theater Kid to Critical Darling

Timothée Chalamet was not always a household name, but he quickly became one thanks to films including Call Me by Your Name, Lady Bird, Beautiful Boy and Little Women.

The New York City native comes from an artistic family, so it only makes sense that he followed in their footsteps and became the megastar that he is today. Among other famous relatives, his mother, Nicole Flender, and maternal grandmother, Enid Flender, were once Broadway dancers; his uncle Rodman Flender is a filmmaker; his aunt Amy Lippman co-created Party of Five; and his sister, Pauline Chalamet, is an actress.

Growing up, Chalamet dreamed of becoming a professional soccer player. However, he developed a love for acting after being accepted into the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. During his time at the so-called Fame school, Chalamet starred in productions of Cabaret and Sweet Charity. He graduated from LaGuardia High in 2013 and later attended New York University’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study, where he continued to pursue a career in acting.

The up-and-comer landed his first TV gig in 2009 with a one-episode stint on Law & Order. Five years later, he made the move to the big screen with a minor part in Men, Women & Children. Before long, he snagged big-time roles opposite A-listers such as Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name), Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird) and Steve Carell (Beautiful Boy), and picked up countless awards along the way.

As the 2020 Golden Globes and the rest of awards season approach, Us Weekly takes a look back at Chalamet’s meteoric rise to the top.