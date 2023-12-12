Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship is heating up.

“Kylie and Timothée have been dating for a while now and things have become fairly serious over the past few months,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Kylie knows they both have really busy schedules but make as much time for each other as possible.”

The insider noted that it’s “really important” to Jenner, 26, to “be there and show support for Timothée, especially when he’s working on something as epic as the Wonka film,” adding, “She’s one of his biggest supporters and was so glad she and Kris were able to be there.”

Kylie and her mother, Kris Jenner, quietly attended the Los Angeles premiere of Wonka on Sunday, December 10, at which Chalamet, 27, rocked the red carpet in a chocolate-colored, crocodile-patterned suit and black turtleneck. (Chalamet stars as Willy Wonka in the new movie musical, which hits theaters on Friday, December 15.)

“Kylie really didn’t want to make a huge scene when she attended the Wonka premiere, so she decided to skip the carpet and make a low-key entrance,” the source told Us. “This night was all about Timothée and she didn’t want to take away from that in any way.”

The Wonka premiere is not the first time Kylie has subtly supported her boyfriend at one of his events. Last month, Kylie celebrated Chalamet’s Saturday Night Live hosting gig at the afterparty. She arrived at the gathering in a black off-the-shoulder top and black leggings, while Chalamet donned bright colors with his blue hoodie and purple jacket.

Chalamet, for his part, supported Kylie at the WSJ. Innovator Awards earlier that month, where she was honored as the magazine’s 2023 Brand Innovator for her new clothing brand, Khy. The pair walked the red carpet separately but were photographed sitting next to each other inside the event.

Us confirmed the couple’s romance in April, nearly three months after Kylie called it quits with her ex Travis Scott. “Kylie thinks Timothée is really sweet and she does see potential,” a second source shared at the time. “Kylie knows she and Travis will always be in each other’s lives, and they have an amazing coparenting relationship.” (Kylie and Scott, 32, share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 22 months.)

The relationship has won the approval of Kylie’s famous family as another source told Us in June that the Kardashian-Jenners “absolutely approve of them dating.” Kris 68, even hyped up Chalamet’s SNL gig last month by sharing a promo for the episode via her Instagram Story. “Tune in to SNL tonight!” she captioned the post.

