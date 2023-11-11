No one is a better cheerleader than Kris Jenner, and the momager’s latest supportive move seems to show her approval for daughter Kylie Jenner’s romance with Timothée Chalamet.

“Tune in to SNL tonight!” Kris, 68, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, November 11, resharing Chalamet’s episode promo with cast member Bowen Yang and musical guest boygenius.

Kris also added Instagram tags for Chalamet, 27, boygenius and Saturday Night Live. The official Instagram account for the variety series subsequently reposted Kris’ message onto its Story.

The Wonka star, who made his SNL hosting debut in December 2020, will return to the Studio 8H stage on Saturday night.

“Um, the host is a corked-up white boy with rizz while [the] musical guest stars [are] three rocker baddies rocking it down rocker style,” Yang, 33, quipped in the teaser, also referring to musicians Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus. “I got scared because I think I’m older than all of you.”

Chalamet’s rizz (also known as charisma to anyone born before 2000) has won over Kylie, 26, whom he’s been linked to since April.

“Although they’re not official yet, they have a really strong bond and spend as much time together as possible,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September. “Things are going really good and friends think they make an adorable couple.”

The insider added that Jenner’s inner circle approves of her connection with the actor. “They’ve never seen her so happy and they love the qualities Timothée brings out in her,” the source noted. “She can totally be herself, and she’s much more laid back with him than she’s been in past relationships.”

Kylie, who shares two children with ex Travis Scott, and Chalamet made her first public appearance with Chalamet as a couple in August when they were spotted making out at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour concert at Los Angeles’ SoFi stadium in August. Weeks later, Kylie and Chalamet jointly stepped out at Haider Ackermann’s New York Fashion Week dinner and at the US Open.

Despite their relationship progressing, Kylie and Chalamet have yet to publicly discuss their relationship at length.

“Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you’re trying to live a private life,” the actor told GQ in a profile published last month before addressing intense fan interest in his relationship status. “I can’t say that this stuff doesn’t matter because my intense fandom has led me to where I am.”

Kylie, for her part, recently teased to .WSJ Magazine that she was a fan of Chalamet’s movie Dune after detailing her overall interest in the science-fiction genre.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.