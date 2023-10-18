Bowen Yang revealed even cast members were shocked by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s Saturday Night Live cameos — but it was hard to miss the “tree”-like celebs once they arrived.

Yang, 32, revealed on the Wednesday, October 18, episode of the “Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang” podcast that he had no idea the new couple were expected to appear on the season 49 premiere. They hadn’t been involved in the dress rehearsal, and Yang wasn’t aware they were in the building until he saw them right before showtime.

“I walk outside to go to my makeup chair,” Yang explained. “I see two people talking to two tall people. … Tallest people in the world. By the way, it’s one thing to see them individually in a space. But it’s [a] pure force multiplier [seeing them together].”

He continued, “I see them together, I go, ‘I am in the Redwood Forest.’”

His cohost, Matt Rogers, chimed in with a reference to Swift’s Eras Tour: “It might as well have been Evermore staging, the trees were so tall.”

Kelce, 34, and Swift, 33, made separate cameos on the Saturday, October 14, episode of Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by Pete Davidson. The singer appeared to introduce musical guest Ice Spice, while Kelce showed up in a skit mocking the NFL’s coverage of Swift’s recent attendance at Kansas City Chiefs games.

Kelce revealed in early September that he reached out to Swift after he didn’t get a chance to meet the singer at the Eras Tour over the summer. He invited her to come see him “rock the stage” at Arrowhead Stadium, and Swift accepted, attending her first Chiefs game on September 24.

In addition to watching the tight end play with the Chiefs at three games this season, Swift and Kelce were spotted on two New York City date nights over the weekend. First, they hit up the Saturday Night Live afterparty together, holding hands as they entered and exited the celebration. The following night, the two went on another cozy date at the Waverly Inn.

While their romance is still new, an insider told Us Weekly that the two are growing closer.

“Travis is different from anybody Taylor has dated before and she is falling for him more and more as the days go by,” the source exclusively revealed. “He makes her feel safe and protected, and at the same time, he supports her independence and success.”