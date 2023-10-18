Travis Kelce had a “spectacular” time crashing the season 49 Saturday Night Live premiere — even if he doesn’t totally remember what he said.

During the Wednesday, October 18, episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce, 34, recapped his whirlwind weekend with Taylor Swift in New York City. Both Swift, 33, and the Kansas City Chiefs athlete made surprise appearances on the Saturday, October 14, episode of the NBC sketch show, which was hosted by Pete Davidson. Swift introduced musical guest and friend Ice Spice, while Kelce dropped in at the end of a skit inspired by the NFL’s “Swift-mania.”

“I don’t even remember what I said, I blacked out,” he told brother Jason Kelce, who teased that Travis only managed to get out “two lines” on TV. “As soon as they cued to me, the entire place erupted, which was very overwhelming and I’m not even sure if I said anything.”

Travis previously hosted SNL after the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl earlier this year, but that didn’t mean his nerves had fully subsided. “Everyone was like, ‘No, you killed it,'” he said. “I watched it over and I still don’t really know if I said what I was supposed to.”

The sketch — which swiftly went viral — poked fun at the NFL’s nonstop coverage of Travis and the Grammy winner after she first appeared at one of his games in September. Swift has since supported her new flame at two more Chiefs games, most recently on Thursday, October 12.

“It’s Week 7, and if any Taylor Swift fans are watching, the Chiefs game was Thursday. You just missed her,” Kenan Thompson quipped in character as commentator Curt Menefee.

Fellow panelists — including Mikey Day‘s Howie Long — asserted that they would keep the NFL broadcast on topic despite the fixation on Swift’s relationship with Travis. “Hey, I’m just glad it’s not Matty Healy,” cast member James Austin Johnson teased, referring to Swift’s brief fling with The 1975’s frontman after her split from Joe Alwyn.

“Whatever it is, I want to say to Travis Kelce, from one Super Bowl champion to another, this is a way bigger deal than the Super Bowl,” costar Devon Walker added. “You cannot mess this up. This is very, very ‘Delicate!'”

The sketch later threw to Davidson, 29, who was decked out in Eras Tour merch while reporting from the sidelines of a football game. “So far, no sign of Blondie. I’m starting to wonder why I’m even here,” he joked.

At the end of the segment, the presenters noted that they were “going to speak with someone who actually wants to talk football” — with cameras cutting to Travis. “Yes, me!” the NFL pro said.

Following the episode, Travis and Swift walked hand in hand on their way to the afterparty. He gushed over the experience on Wednesday, thanking SNL creator Lorne Michaels for his hospitality.

“We showed up at SNL with the idea of supporting Ice Spice, her and Taylor are friends. I’ve always wanted to meet Pete Davidson, been a fan of his for quite a while … It was electric to be back in that place,” Travis said on the podcast. “There is just something about being in that room. … It was a star-studded back room. I’m not the one to throw around names, so I won’t. But it was awesome.”