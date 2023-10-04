The NFL has officially entered the chat — and is defending its uptick in Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift coverage as their romance continues to make headlines.

“We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally,” the NFL said in a statement to People on Wednesday, October 4. “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

The league pointed out: “The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more.”

Related: Kerry! Gisele! Celeb Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present Gisele Bundchen and Jessica Simpson aren't the only celebrity football WAGs in town. Check out who else is in love with an NFL player!

The NFL’s remarks came in response to Kelce’s claims that the league’s TV and social media coverage has been very focused on his relationship with Swift, 33, since she made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game on September 24.

“I think it’s fun when they show who all is at the game,” Travis, 33, told his brother, Jason Kelce, on the Wednesday episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, they’re overdoing it a little bit for sure … especially my situation. I think they’re trying to have fun with it.”

Travis, who is a tight end of the Chiefs, later claimed that stars who attend football games “aren’t there to be thrown on the TV.” Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, argued that the “NFL is not used to celebrities coming to the games.”

Jason, 35, continued: “Basketball has it figured out… [celebrities are] court side, they show them once or twice and then they get back to the game. The NFL is like, ‘Look at all these A-list celebrities at the game! Show them! Show them!’ Dude, show them once and get a little clip, but you can’t be overboard with it.”

Related: Every NFL Star and Celeb Invested in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hollywood and the entire NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce revealed he got shut down by Swift after one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had “to save […]

Travis’ budding romance with Swift initially raised eyebrows last month when the football player hinted that he had been in contact with the Grammy winner. (Travis previously revealed he tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet at her Kansas City Eras Tour performance over the summer — that had his number on it — but he was shot down.)

While neither Swift nor Travis have publicly confirmed the exact nature of their relationship, the singer added fuel to the fire when she attended the September 24 Chiefs game in the VIP Suite with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce.

The following week, Swift rolled deep to the Chiefs’ Sunday, October 1, game against the New York Jets in New York City. Her celebrity entourage included Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter, Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman.

“Welcome to New York, it’s been waiting for you @taylorswift13 🤩,” the NFL tweeted on Sunday alongside a clip of Swift entering a suite at MetLife Stadium.

Related: Travis Kelce's Dating History: From Reality Shows to Superstars Travis Kelce has game on and off the field — and his dating history proves it. The NFL star’s potential love connection with Taylor Swift isn’t actually the first time he’s made headlines for his love life. Kelce starred on a dating show titled Catching Kelce dating show in 2016, which featured 50 women (one […]

Swift was panned to throughout the two-hour sporting event and often shown after the cameras captured Travis on the field. “The @Chiefs are now 2-0 with @TaylorSwift13 in attendance. @NextGenStats,” the league tweeted after Sunday’s win.

A source exclusively told Us after the game that Swift was “low-key and low-maintenance” as she cheered on Travis from the box. “Taylor has decided she’s not going to hide anymore,” a second insider claimed to Us. “She’s going to be her authentic self and enjoy life.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

While things are still new between Swift and Travis, the second source said, “Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis.” The insider added: “They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot.”

A third source noted that Travis feels similar about the “Exile” singer. “Travis is completely smitten,” the insider told Us.