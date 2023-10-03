Travis Kelce has game on and off the field — and his dating history proves it.

The NFL star’s potential love connection with Taylor Swift isn’t actually the first time he’s made headlines for his love life. Kelce starred on a dating show titled Catching Kelce dating show in 2016, which featured 50 women (one from each state) competing for his heart. Maya Benberry won the show, and briefly dated Kelce.

“She’s an absolutely wonderful girl,” he told E! News in October 2016 about Benberry at the time. “I wouldn’t have picked her if I didn’t feel a certain way about her.”

Things between Kelce and Benberry were short-lived, and he moved on with Kayla Nicole in 2017. She was the one who made the first move.

“He had been following me and insta-flirting for a few months. All double taps and no DM,” she shared in an Instagram Story Q & A in 2022. “Soooo after a little liquid courage … I DM’d him on New Year’s.”

The couple dated on and off for a few years before calling it quits for good in May 2022.

When it comes to his love life, Kelce has spoken candidly about what he’s looking for in a long-term partner.

“It’s not going to be immediate because, the stuff I’ve been through, just in my past, I feel like you really gotta know somebody to take that step and really be committed and be in full-throttle,” he shared on Kristin Cavallari’s “Let’s Be Honest” podcast in September 2023. “I can’t just meet somebody and just automatically think that forever is just a day away … I think it takes quite a bit of time for somebody to really get to know somebody and really get to find that affection and love for them.”

Keep scrolling for all the details on Kelce’s dating history: