Travis Kelce wasn’t an intentional mastermind when it came to shooting his shot with Taylor Swift — but he isn’t mad about it.

“I had no idea [we would cause such a frenzy]. But you can’t tell me that anybody else did either,” Kelce, 33, said on the Tuesday, October 3, episode of the “Chasin’ It With Chase Daniels & Trey Wingo” podcast about the response to his rumored romance with the 33-year-old pop star. “But I can’t be mad at how it’s all played out either.”

Even hosts Daniels and Wingo — who claimed they “didn’t care” about Kelce’s relationship status earlier in the episode — agreed wholeheartedly. “Well if you are [upset] you’re an idiot,” they joked.

Kelce first made a move on Swift in July via his own podcast, “New Heights,” which he hosts with brother Jason Kelce. While recapping his night at her Kansas City Eras Tour stop, the athlete revealed he tried to give Swift a DIY friendship bracelet with his phone number on it — but ultimately failed.

“She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,” he said at the time. “But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out. … Everybody was dressed in pink and purple, going crazy for her.”

In September, rumors swirled the pair had begun spending time together after Kelce invited Swift to watch him “rock the stage” at Arrowhead Stadium. Swift broke the internet three days later when she showed up for his game against the Chicago Bears. The singer was spotted cheering Travis on from his suite with his friends and family — including his mom, Donna Kelce — before joining him and his teammates for a private party to celebrate their win.

Shortly after her appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, Kelce’s jersey sales increased by nearly 400 percent. One week later, 27 million viewers tuned in to watch Swift once again root for Kelce as the Chiefs took on the Jets — making it the most-watched Sunday program since the Super Bowl aired in February.

Swift has benefitted from the attention as well. Her upcoming concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, is reportedly on track to rake in $100 million during its opening weekend. Her songs — along with her Capital One commercials and promos for her movie — have also been featured during Sunday Night Football.

While Travis has kept relatively quiet about his relationship with Swift, the NFL star opened up about her attendance at his game against the Bears during a September episode of “New Heights,” praising her for the “ballsy” move and noting that it was “hilarious” to see the reaction from players and fans alike.

“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing … and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. We script it all, ladies and gentleman,” he teased. “It was absolutely electric.”

Swift, meanwhile, has yet to speak publicly about Travis, but the Grammy winner plans on attending as many of Travis’ games as she can as she gears up for the international leg of her Eras Tour, a source exclusively shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly. The insider also noted that the twosome are talking “every day” and enjoying getting to know each other.

For Swift, it’s important to do things on her own terms. “Following her heart comes naturally to Taylor, and she doesn’t think about the consequences or the optics of [cheering him on],” a second source told Us. “She’s doing what she wants to do, and it’s a breath of fresh air all around.”