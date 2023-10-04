Football fans might be at capacity when it comes to coverage of Taylor Swift attending Travis Kelce‘s games — and they aren’t the only ones.

Swift, 33, brought her A-list pals to watch the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 1, and the squad quickly became the center of attention. While recapping the weekend on the Wednesday, October 4, episode of their “New Heights” podcast, Jason Kelce and Travis, 33, hinted that the NFL has taken the frenzy too far.

“Is the NFL overdoing it?” asked Jason, 35, who told his brother to give his “honest opinion” regardless of his “feelings for Taylor.”

Travis responded: “I think it’s fun when they show who all’s at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, I think … they’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure, especially in my situation.”

While Travis conceded that the league is “just trying to have fun” and get a new group of fans involved in the sport, Jason offered a different perspective.

“I just think the NFL’s not used to celebrities coming to the games,” the Philadelphia Eagles athlete argued, using the NBA as a comparison. “Basketball has it figured out. They’re all courtside, they’re sitting there. They show ’em once or twice and then they get back to the game.”

Travis teased that stars at the games should be on high alert in front of the cameras. “You never know, you could get caught throwing a big old cheeseburger in [your mouth] and you look like an idiot,” he joked. “There’s certain things … you just don’t want to be on TV at all times.”

Travis and the Chiefs were thrown further into the spotlight last month when reports surfaced about his relationship with Swift. She added fuel to the fire on September 24 when she was spotted cheering him on from a VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium — and chatting with his mom. Swift and Travis left the venue together, hitting a postgame celebration with the team.

Addressing the duo’s romance in-depth for the first time, Travis confessed on the September 27 episode of “New Heights” that he was at fault for some of the nonstop chatter. “I know I brought all this attention to me. … What’s real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives,” he explained. “She’s not in the media as much as I am, doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows.”

While he “sure as hell enjoyed” Swift’s presence at his game, Travis hinted that he would be keeping things on the down-low in the future. “I think me talking about sports and saying ‘All right now’ will have to be kinda where I keep it,” he noted.

The rest of the world, however, isn’t any less invested. For Sunday’s game, Swift sported her signature red lip as she sipped on cocktails in a suite with a star-studded group of pals including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman — all of whom were frequently shown during the NFL broadcast, which was watched by 27 million people at home.

Swift was “low-key and low-maintenance” at the sporting event, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. According to a second insider, Swift and Travis “talk every day” as their bond grows deeper.

“Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis,” the insider continued. “They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot.”