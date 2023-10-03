Travis Kelce may have publicly manifested his relationship with Taylor Swift — but he wasn’t the only one.

Erin Andrews‘ “Calm Down” podcast cohost, Charissa Thompson, resurfaced a clip via Instagram of the sports commentators discussing Kelce and Swift, both 33, on an episode of their show recorded nearly two months prior. “Just saying … 🤷🏼‍♀️🫶🏽 @erinandrews & I recorded this episode back on August 3rd,” Thompson teased in the caption on Sunday, October 1.

“Taylor, I don’t know what you’re doing in your life right now besides rocking the world [on The Eras Tour],” Andrews, 45, said in the footage. “Please, try our friend Travis. He is fantastic.”

Addressing Swift directly, she continued: “I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America.”

Related: Every NFL Star and Celeb Invested in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hollywood and the entire NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce revealed he got shut down by Swift after one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had “to save […]

Thompson, 41, agreed. “Do it for yourself, do it for us,” she added. “Do it for the people. Because there is no one that would give you a better time than this guy.”

Kelce took to the comments section of Thompson’s post to give credit where it was due. “😂😂 You two are something else!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 I owe you big time!!” he quipped. He received a reply from the podcast’s official Instagram account, which read, “@killatrav we do what we can. This is what we’re here for! 😘.”

Kelce first made his move on Swift in July via his own podcast, “New Heights,” which he hosts with older brother Jason Kelce. Recapping his experience at Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Travis revealed that he attempted to give the pop star a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it — but he was unsuccessful.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce by the Numbers: How Much Are They Worth? It’s safe to say Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could afford to rent out (several) restaurants every day for the rest of their relationship … no matter how long they last. Swift and Kelce being a potential romantic match broke the internet in September when the Grammy winner accepted his invitation to watch the Kansas […]

“She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,” he said at the time. “But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out. … Everybody was dressed in pink and purple, going crazy for her.”

Two months later, rumors swirled that Travis and Swift had started spending time together. She broke the internet on September 24 when she showed her support for Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs as they faced off against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium. Swift was spotted in the athlete’s suite with his friends and family — including his mom, Donna Kelce.

As the budding romance garnered even more attention, Travis addressed Swift’s “ballsy” appearance on the Wednesday, September 27, episode of “New Heights,” hinting that he planned to keep things a little more private moving forward.

Related: Celebrities Who've Dated or Found Love With Athletes They sure like their players! Stars like Victoria Beckham, Olivia Munn, and Kaley Cuoco prefer their men athletic. Check out which big-name stars are linked to hunky athletes here!

“It was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure,” Travis said.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Andrews previously weighed in on the relationship, teasing on an episode of “Calm Down” last month that she pressed Travis for details before the September 24 game.

“Travis was in the middle of, like, a drill [and my fellow FOX sports reporter] Greg [Olsen] screams, ‘Hey Trav! Erin needs you in a minute to talk about some non-football things,'” she recalled, noting that the tight end gave her the inside scoop about Swift. “He goes, ‘Yeah, she’s gonna be here, but you didn’t hear that from me.’ I run over [to my fellow reporters] like a little kid, like, ‘You guys! She’s here!'”