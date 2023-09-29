The NFL is showing its love for Taylor Swift ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the New York Jets.

“Taylor Made for Sunday Night,” the official NBC Sunday Night Football Twitter account captioned a video shared via X on Friday, September 29.

The promo clip begins with Swift’s new flame, Travis Kelce, 33, entering the field as her hit “Welcome to New York” plays in the background. The camera then pans to a close-up of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes getting ready for the game before featuring a Chiefs highlight reel. After highlighting Kansas City, the video travels to New York City and shows a series of plays made by the Jets.

Rumors have been swirling that Swift, 33, may attend the Chiefs vs. Jets face-off on Sunday, October 1, after she was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City last weekend to watch the Chiefs defeat the Chicago Bears. Fox Sports shared that the Chiefs vs. Bears game was the “most-watched telecast” on any network last week, likely thanks to Swift’s appearance.

When Fox heard speculation about Swift going to the game, the network “sought out” permission to use her music in the telecast. However, the media giant was allegedly turned down by her record label and publishing company due to speculation about her potential romance with Kelce.

Swift was spotted on TV at the game, enjoying the festivities and cheering on Travis alongside his mom, Donna Kelce, in their family’s stadium box. Swift’s appearance at the venue, which she herself played in June on her Eras Tour, was a surprise to fans — and even some of Travis’ teammates.

“He told me at, like, the last minute. There are some things with Trav where he, kind of, just says it and you don’t know if it’s true or not,” Mahomes, 28, shared during a postgame press conference. “Friday, he was just like, ‘Ah, yeah, I think she’s coming to the game … this weekend’ and moved about his business. … That’s just Travis.”

After the Chiefs beat the Bears, 41-10, Travis and Swift were spotted leaving the venue together and getting cozy at a postgame celebration.

As the pair continued to make headlines for their relationship, the tight end couldn’t help but gush about his memorable experience with Swift.

“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing … and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. We script it all, ladies and gentlemen,” Travis said on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce on Wednesday, September 27. “It was absolutely electric.”