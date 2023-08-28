Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are enjoying their “very casual” romance — even though they haven’t seen each other in person lately.

“Kylie and Timothée haven’t been spending that much time together recently because they both have very busy schedules. But they’re still communicating on a pretty regular basis and have remained friends despite the fact that they don’t hang out that often,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They run in the same circle of friends, and have a great time when they’re together, but it’s not that serious. Kylie is having fun and although she’s open to seeing where things go, they’re not in a committed relationship. Things are very casual.”

It’s a change for Jenner, 26, and Chalamet, 27, who were able to spend “much more time together” earlier this summer, a second insider exclusively told Us in June. Their in-person hangs allowed them to grow “much closer as the days go by,” the source added at the time.

The duo first sparked romance rumors in April, several months after Jenner’s split from ex Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 18 months. “Kylie thinks Timothée is really sweet and she does see potential,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time.

By June, Jenner had already introduced the Call Me By Your Name actor to her famous family — who approved of Chalamet — and how much he seemed to care for the Kylie Cosmetics mogul.

“Some of Kylie’s family members have met Timothée including Kris [Jenner] and Kendall [Jenner]. They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past,” the source exclusively told Us. “He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile, which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”

Though the Kardashian-Jenners have given Chalamet their seal of approval, not everyone in Kylie’s life is here for her romance with the Dune: Part 2 star.

Scott, 32 — who dated Kylie on and off from 2017 until just after the 2022 holiday season — seemingly threw shade at the Wonka actor on his new track “Meltdown,” which the rapper dropped in July.

“Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs (Vs), got the Willy Wonka factory (Vs),” Scott raps on the song. “Burn a athlete like it’s calories, find another flame hot as me, bitch.”