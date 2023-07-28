Travis Scott just dropped his fourth album, Utopia — and some fans think one track includes a dig at Kylie Jenner‘s new flame, Timothée Chalamet.

On the song “Meltdown,” Scott, 32, references Willy Wonka, the classic character that Chalamet, 27, plays in the upcoming movie Wonka. “Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs (Vs), got the Willy Wonka factory (Vs),” Scott raps. “Burn a athlete like it’s calories, find another flame hot as me, bitch.”

While Scott is boasting about having a preference for rare, brown-colored accessories — an Audemars Piguet watch and diamonds — some listeners think the Willy Wonka reference isn’t a coincidence or simple metaphor.

“Never in my life would I’ve thought to witness travis scott dissing timothee chalamet,” one observer joked via Twitter on Friday, July 28. Another social media user declared, “Travis scott and chalamet beefing wasn’t on my 2023 card 😭.”

Scott and Jenner, 25, dated off and on from 2017 to 2022. The former couple share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 17 months.

Jenner was first linked to Chalamet in April, three months after her most recent split from Scott. “Kylie thinks Timothée is really sweet and she does see potential,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly.

The pair were photographed together for the first time in June, walking together outside Chalamet’s residence in Beverly Hills.

“They have been spending as much time together as they can because he is going to be back in New York this summer to film the Bob Dylan biopic,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. “They’re making the most of their time together and seeing each other as much as they can.”

Scott, however, wasn’t so thrilled about the new romance. “Although Travis understands that Kylie is free to date whoever she wants, he’s not exactly ecstatic about the whole situation,” a source told Us in May, adding that Scott and his ex were still amicably raising their two children together. “Despite his feelings, Kylie and Travis have both been very mature about their split and are focused on coparenting in a healthy manner.”

Jenner, for her part, recently introduced Chalamet to members of her famous family, including mom Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner.

“They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past,” an insider told Us last month. “He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”