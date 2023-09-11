Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet brought their PDA from Beyoncé‘s Los Angeles concert to the US Open final in New York City.

The couple were spotted kissing and wrapping their arms around each other on Sunday, September 10, as they watched Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev during the men’s single finals at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Jenner, 26, wore a black T-shirt with matching sunglasses while Chalamet, 27, was equally low-key with a black hoodie, gray T-shirt and black baseball cap. They were seated in the same section as Laverne Cox, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Molly Ringwald.

The US Open had become an increasingly popular celebrity hotspot as the finals grew near. On Sunday, other attendees included Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew McConaughey, Jon Hamm, Sting, Justin Timberlake, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

The tennis match was just the latest stop on Jenner and Chalamet’s PDA parade. They were spotted one week ago at Beyoncé’s Monday, September 4, birthday show on the Renaissance tour.

The lovebirds were caught making out while enjoying their VIP seats at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. “They had an amazing time together at Beyoncé’s concert,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “[Their] bond just keeps getting stronger. … Their chemistry is off the charts.”

The insider added that the makeup mogul and the Dune actor were trying to “make as much time for each other” as possible despite their “incredibly busy schedules.”

Jenner and Chalamet took their red hot romance to the Big Apple on Friday, September 8, when they attended Haider Ackermann and Augustinus Bader’s intimate NYFW dinner. Social media footage showed the pair embracing each other while at a candlelit table.

While the pair made their first public outings over the last week, the Kardashians star and Chalamet have been linked since April. At the time, a source exclusively told Us that the pair weren’t “that serious” yet.

“[Kylie’s] enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go,” the insider added. “Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees.”

Prior to getting together, Chalamet had been linked to Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp and Eiza Gonzalez.

Jenner, for her part, dated Travis Scott off and on for five years until last December, and they continue to coparent daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 19 months. Scott was also in attendance at the Beyoncé concert where Chalamet and Jenner took their romance public.