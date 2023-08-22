Travis Scott shared an adorable photo of daughter Stormi Webster with flour smeared across her cheeks and forehead.

Scott, 32, — who shares Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 18 months, with ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner — took to his Instagram Story on Monday, August 21 to share a sweet moment with his daughter cooking. In the wholesome shot, Stormi beamed at the camera while getting to work mixing ingredients together. Her blue pajama sleeves were rolled up and she was elbow deep in a bowl of flour.

Scott shared another image at the time of his counter covered in milk, eggshells, more flour and mixing bowls. While he did not share what the two were making, we’re sure it came out delicious.

Although he does not share many photos of Stormi, Scott occasionally gushes over his daughter in interviews. In September 2021, he opened up about his relaxed parenting style with Jenner, 25. “We try to do a more natural vibe, like more self-discipline,” he told CR Fashion Book. He gave an example of asking Stormi when she wants to go to sleep instead of enforcing a schedule for her. Scott continued, “She’s so cool … I love her so much.”

Earlier this month he was seen on a family date-night with Stormi and Jenner. For the London dinner, Scott and Stormi matched in dark ensembles. Scott rocked a leather jacket and Stormi twinned with him in a coordinating pair of pants. Jenner, for her part, stunned in a velvet mini dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and bodycon fit.

Although their son Aire was not in attendance for the family outing, Jenner often shares cute pictures of him via social media. In July, she shared photos of the toddler cuddling with her. In the images, she donned a simple white T-shirt, leather skirt and camo hat. Aire looked super stylish in paint-splattered pants, a graphic shirt and braided hairdo.

For his 1st birthday in February, Jenner posted a montage of moments between her and Aire, including the two relaxing at the beach, enjoying a pool day, playing games together, exploring a playground and more. “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you,” she captioned the post. “You complete us my angel. Mommy loves you. Happy 1st birthday. May God always bless you.”

Scott has not yet shared any photos of Aire on his social media accounts.