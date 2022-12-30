Coco Chanel pioneered the design 1926, creating the LBD to be simple, affordable and a staple in every woman’s closet. Through the decades, the classic fit has always been loved and has evolved into thousands of different designs. Iconic celebrities throughout the decades — including Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Paris Hilton, Kendall Jenner, Lizzo and more — have all sported the fashionable look.
One of the most legendary LBDs is Princess Diana’s “revenge dress.” The Royal donned the Christina Stambolian frock in June 1994, the same night King Charles III admitted to having an affair with Queen Consort Camilla on TV. The off-the-shoulder mini dress included a sweetheart neckline and bodycon fit. Diana paired the showstopper with sheer tights, black heels and an extravagant choker made with a sapphire stone surrounded by diamonds and set on three strings of pearls.
Olivia Rodrigo is also a huge fan of the little black dress. In July 2022, the “Drivers License” singer stunned in a Nensi Dojaka getup at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere. The strappy piece included a bandeau top and cutout exposing her toned torso. She added a bit of edge to the number with a Dior leather and chain choker. To finish the look, she wore a bright red lip, sparkly eyeshadow and platform pumps.
The “Brutal” artist was seen wearing another black mini dress in August 2022 while out and about in New York City. The slip dress included lace cups and dainty spaghetti straps. She styled the number with black loafers, white socks and a matching bag. For glam, the “Brutal” singer rocked another red lip and winged eyeliner look. Her nails matched her pout and were also painted scarlet.
Another noteworthy ensemble was Blake Lively’s outfit at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards when she put a glimmering twist on the vintage design. The Elie Saab masterpiece had a sheer bodice, exposing theGossip Girl alum’s bra underneath. Her sleeves and skirt were made with sequins and even had a tinsel-like fringe dangling from it. To spice up the look even more, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star added silver pumps and dangly earrings.
The little black dress is forever evolving, so we’re taking a look back at the best designs of all time.
Keep scrolling to see the most memorable frocks:
Kristin Cavallari
Elegant and edgy! The Laguna Beach alum snapped a mirror selfie in December 2022 while wearing a gorgeous off-the-shoulder bodycon dress. Cavallari styled her hair in beachy waves and added a gold watch and rings to the ensemble.
Hailey Bieber
In August 2022, the Rhode Beauty founder was seen in Los Angeles on a date night with husband Justin Bieber while wearing a Wardrobe.NYC outfit. Hailey completed the look with Balenciaga sunglasses and Gia Borghini knee high boots.
Olivia Rodrigo
Just her style! The “Good 4 U” singer rocked a Nensi Dojaka frock at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere in July 2020.
Kendall Jenner
The reality star was seen at Milan Fashion Week in 2020 in a Reformation LBD. She added Dorateymur burgundy boots to the number and a hot pink bag to spice the look up even more.
Lizzo
Hot and dangerous! The “About Damn Time” singer donned a shiny black dress with feather trim on the skirt and sleeves at the 2020 Spotify Best New Artist party. She added a bit of sparkle to her ‘fit with a custom Bienen Davis clutch.
Miley Cyrus
The “Plastic Hearts” singer sported a Francesco Scognamiglio getup at the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala. The mini dress included long sleeves, shoulder pads and lots of sequins.
Blake Lively
Glamorous and glitzy! The blonde beauty turned heads in an Elie Saab dress at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards.
Selena Gomez
Simple and sexy! The “My Mind & Me” singer looked seriously stylish in a Jacquemus masterpiece at the 2017 InStyle Awards. To spice up the look, Gomez paired the ensemble with smokey eyeshadow and accessorized with hoop earrings, chunky rings and open-toed heels.
Beyonce
The “Cuff It” singer shined in a glimmery short sleeve ensemble at the 2014 Topshop store opening in New York. Her tresses were styled in beachy curls and she rocked a soft glam look for the night.
Taylor Swift
Beautiful in black! The “Bejeweled” singer wore a David Koma frock with a cutout detail to iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball 2012 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Swift finished the look with her signature red lip.