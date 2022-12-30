Forever a classic! Whether it’s a simple slip or sparkly frock, the little black dress will always stay in style.

Coco Chanel pioneered the design 1926, creating the LBD to be simple, affordable and a staple in every woman’s closet. Through the decades, the classic fit has always been loved and has evolved into thousands of different designs. Iconic celebrities throughout the decades — including Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Paris Hilton, Kendall Jenner, Lizzo and more — have all sported the fashionable look.

One of the most legendary LBDs is Princess Diana’s “revenge dress.” The Royal donned the Christina Stambolian frock in June 1994, the same night King Charles III admitted to having an affair with Queen Consort Camilla on TV. The off-the-shoulder mini dress included a sweetheart neckline and bodycon fit. Diana paired the showstopper with sheer tights, black heels and an extravagant choker made with a sapphire stone surrounded by diamonds and set on three strings of pearls.

Olivia Rodrigo is also a huge fan of the little black dress. In July 2022, the “Drivers License” singer stunned in a Nensi Dojaka getup at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere. The strappy piece included a bandeau top and cutout exposing her toned torso. She added a bit of edge to the number with a Dior leather and chain choker. To finish the look, she wore a bright red lip, sparkly eyeshadow and platform pumps.

The “Brutal” artist was seen wearing another black mini dress in August 2022 while out and about in New York City. The slip dress included lace cups and dainty spaghetti straps. She styled the number with black loafers, white socks and a matching bag. For glam, the “Brutal” singer rocked another red lip and winged eyeliner look. Her nails matched her pout and were also painted scarlet.

Another noteworthy ensemble was Blake Lively’s outfit at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards when she put a glimmering twist on the vintage design. The Elie Saab masterpiece had a sheer bodice, exposing the Gossip Girl alum’s bra underneath. Her sleeves and skirt were made with sequins and even had a tinsel-like fringe dangling from it. To spice up the look even more, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star added silver pumps and dangly earrings.

The little black dress is forever evolving, so we’re taking a look back at the best designs of all time.

Keep scrolling to see the most memorable frocks: