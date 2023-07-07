Kylie Jenner shared rare photos of her and ex Travis Scott‘s 17-month-old son, Aire, looking all grown up.

The beauty mogul, 25, uploaded a compilation of Instagram photos on Thursday, July 6, which included a glimpse at her youngest child walking toward a car in a quilted red jacket and cargo pants. Aire made another appearance with his 5-year-old sister, Stormi, as the duo walked together with their backs to the camera.

Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi with Scott, 32, in February 2018. The TV personality expanded her family again four years later. After her baby boy’s arrival — and announcing his name was Wolf — Jenner confirmed that she changed her son’s name.

“We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” she wrote via Instagram Story in March 2022.

Jenner later recalled feeling rushed to give her infant a name. “We thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn’t. Then 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate — or else they register him without a name — so I felt the pressure to choose a name. Khloé Kardashian suggested Wolf and I liked the WW,” she explained in a September 2022 episode of The Kardashians. “So we put Wolf Webster in that moment and right after I signed the birth certificate I was like, ‘What did I just do?​​​​'”

The Hulu personality joked that Scott continued to suggest new options even after they settled on a replacement, adding, “Travis actually still changes his name a few times. He will come back and be like, ‘I really like this name.’ And I am like, ‘We can’t do this again.’ We are just waiting for him to name himself. It is a part of his story but his name has changed.”

Jenner announced her son’s new name, Aire, in January ahead of his first birthday. That same month, Us Weekly broke the news that Jenner and Scott called it quits after spending time apart.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” a source shared. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

Following the couple’s split, Us confirmed that Jenner had moved on with Timothée Chalamet. According to a second insider, Jenner doesn’t plan to rekindle her romance with Scott in the future.

“Even though Kylie and Travis have broken up and gotten back together a number of times, their friends feel like they’re finally done for good,” the source noted in June. “It’s clear they’re both in a different space this time around and are happy to focus on coparenting their kids, rather than also trying to make things work romantically again. Kylie and Travis are handling things really well and they communicate amazingly.”

Late last month, Jenner also officially filed paperwork to have her son’s name legally changed from Wolf Jacques Webster to Aire Webster, according to court documents obtained by Today.