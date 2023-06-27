Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have closed the door on a potential reconciliation as they focus on raising their kids together.

“Even though Kylie and Travis have broken up and gotten back together a number of times, their friends feel like they’re finally done for good,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the former couple, who share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 16 months.

Jenner, 25, and Scott, 32, have both moved on since calling it quits. “It’s clear they’re both in a different space this time around and are happy to focus on coparenting their kids, rather than also trying to make things work romantically again,” the source adds. “Kylie and Travis are handling things really well and they communicate amazingly.”

The pair dated on and off for five years before Us broke the news of their split earlier this year.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” a second insider shared with Us in January. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

Following their breakup, the reality star opened up about how her focus has been on her children. “Finding myself in the hospital alone with a new and unknown creature in my arms [has been my favorite part],” she told Vanity Fair Italy in February about expanding her family. “It’s such a unique and special situation and it’s all about building with these little beings that you’re learning about. There is another magical moment, though: when you bring your children home. It is perhaps the most beautiful moment.”

Two months later, Us confirmed that Jenner had moved on with Timothée Chalamet. The duo, who have been spotted spending time together, have not yet publicly addressed their relationship status.

The Hulu personality, however, recently offered a glimpse into her positive outlook on life.

“It’s really such a blessing that I’ve been able to live and experience so much life at such a young age. I have two kids, I’m 25. Honestly, I’ve never been happier,” she told HommeGirls in April. “As I get older, I get more appreciative of my life, my family, my friends and having all these opportunities.”

Jenner also hinted that she wasn’t against the idea of having more kids, adding, “I don’t have a number in my mind. Some women do, but I don’t really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen. I believe things are written for us. Whatever is gonna happen, it’s gonna happen. But I also feel very in control of my life and my decisions.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones