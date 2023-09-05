Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet‘s “really close connection” has been heating up all summer, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Their chemistry is off the charts,” the insider adds of Jenner, 26, and Chalamet, 27, who try to “make as much time for each other” as possible despite their “incredibly busy schedules.”

The couple were first linked in April, waiting to step out together on Monday, September 4, at Beyoncé‘s star-studded SoFi Stadium concert in Los Angeles. Chalamet and Jenner were spotted getting cozy with one another while celebrating the pop icon’s 42nd birthday. Photos later published by TMZ showed Chalamet and Jenner making out in the VIP section.

“They had an amazing time together at Beyoncé’s concert,” the source tells Us. “[Their] bond just keeps getting stronger.”

Shortly before their big debut, a source revealed in August that Chalamet and Jenner were “still communicating on a pretty regular basis” even though their work lives restricted their in-person time together. “Things are very casual,” the insider told Us, noting that Jenner has been “having fun” and is “open to seeing where things go.”

Chalamet and Jenner were previously photographed together outside of his Beverly Hills home in June. At the time, a third source told Us that Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner — both of whom attended Beyoncé’s show on Monday — were big fans of Chalamet.

“They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past,” the insider added. “He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”

Kylie’s low-key romance with Chalamet comes after her split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 19 months. Us broke the news in January that the pair ended their relationship after five years of dating on and off.

Scott, 32, seemingly took aim at his ex’s new flame on his song “Meltdown,” which was released in July. The track references Willy Wonka, who Chalamet portrays in the upcoming film Wonka.

While Scott hasn’t officially addressed his split from Kylie, a source exclusively told Us in May that he’s “not exactly ecstatic” about her moving on. “Despite his feelings, Kylie and Travis have both been very mature about their split and are focused on coparenting in a healthy manner,” the insider asserted.

Kylie, for her part, has remained tight-lipped about her status with Chalamet but hinted earlier this year that she hasn’t ruled anything out when it comes to having more kids. “I don’t have a number in my mind,” she said in her Spring/Summer 2023 cover story for HommeGirls magazine. “Some women do, but I don’t really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen.”