Beyoncé’s latest tour stop doubled as a star-studded 42nd birthday celebration.

Kelly Rowland and Kerry Washington were joined by Meghan Markle at SoFi Stadium on Monday, September 4, each sporting dazzling black and silver ensembles, which Beyoncé requested for “Virgo season” stops of the Renaissance Tour. Three days prior, Markle, 42, was spotted jamming out with her husband, Prince Harry, and her mother, Doria Ragland, at Beyoncé’s Friday, September 1, show.

After laying low for weeks, Lizzo stepped out at the Monday performance amid her ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit filed by her former dancers. (Lizzo has denied allegations of religious harassment, disability discrimination and creating a hostile work environment). Like other attendees, the “Good As Hell” singer — who received support from Beyoncé last month — donned a silver hooded dress while posing for a picture with Chris Rock.

Beyoncé’s third and final L.A. show also featured surprise onstage appearances from Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross, the latter of whom led the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday” to the headliner.

Scroll below to see every celebrity in attendance at Beyoncé’s blowout birthday show: