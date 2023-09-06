Travis Scott was in the building when ex Kylie Jenner solidified her romance with Timothée Chalamet.

Scott, 32, was spotted walking into SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, September 4, for Beyoncé‘s birthday concert. “The plot thickens,” one social media user wrote alongside a video of Scott in the venue.

The rapper also made an appearance in footage shared by Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, standing near Queen Bey’s husband, Jay-Z, in the crowd.

It’s unclear how close Scott was to where Jenner, 26, and Chalamet, 27, were seen canoodling in the VIP section. The couple got cozy while the lights were up in the stadium. Throughout the Renaissance World Tour performance, Jenner and Chalamet packed on heavy PDA.

Monday’s show marked the first time Jenner and Chalamet were spotted together in public since sparking dating rumors in April. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome “had an amazing time” at the concert.

“Their chemistry is off the charts,” the insider added, telling Us that the pair’s “bond just keeps getting stronger” despite their “incredibly busy schedules.”

Us broke the news in January that Jenner and Scott called it quits after five years of dating on and off. The duo share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 19 months.

When Jenner was first linked to Chalamet, a source told Us that Scott was “not exactly ecstatic” to see his ex moving on. A second insider later revealed that Jenner and Scott are “done for good.”

“It’s clear they’re both in a different space this time around and are happy to focus on coparenting their kids, rather than also trying to make things work romantically again,” the source told Us in June. “Kylie and Travis are handling things really well and they communicate amazingly.”

One month later, however, Scott appeared to throw shade at Chalamet in his song “Meltdown.” The track references Willy Wonka, who the Oscar nominee portrays in the upcoming movie Wonka.

Scott and Jenner haven’t discussed their breakup at length but have seemingly stayed cordial for the sake of their two kids. Before the pair’s split, Scott opened up about the “natural vibe” he and Jenner have as parents.

“We’re, like, ‘OK, you know you got to go to bed at 9, are you going to stay up till 11 or are you going to go to sleep now?'” he told CR Parade in September 2021, explaining how he and Jenner taught “self-discipline” to their daughter. “And it’s so cool [to hear her say], ‘I’m going to sleep ya’ll!'”