Letting loose! Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner like to let their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, “self-discipline.”

The rapper, 30, explained to CR Parade on Monday, September 13, that he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 24, have a “natural vibe” in their parenting style. “We’re, like, ‘OK, you know you got to go to bed at nine, are you going to stay up till 11 or are you going to go to sleep now?'” he said. “And it’s so cool [to hear her say], ‘I’m going to sleep ya’ll!’”

The Texas native joked that their toddler is “so cool” — especially because she “goes to sleep now.”

The Grammy nominee has been intentional about setting boundaries in his career since welcoming Stormi in February 2018.

“A lot of successful business people they’re like, ‘Yo! 11 o’clock, don’t talk to me,’” Scott explained to the magazine. “I’ve never been like that. I don’t want to strike out time because I don’t know if that s–t might come at 12 p.m. But I think when people get into an older space, it’s healthy. And I kinda see myself getting to that point. Now I became a pops, you want to be there to eat food together and turn up for little Stormi.”

Us Weekly confirmed in August that the “Sicko Mode” rapper is expecting baby No. 2 with the makeup mogul. Jenner confirmed her pregnancy the following month via Instagram and has been showing her baby bump ever since.

“Stormi almost understands that she is going to be a big sister,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “She knows there is a baby in the belly!”

The insider added at the time: “Travis and Kylie have never been closer. The baby has absolutely brought them even closer together.”

The on-again, off-again couple have been in a relationship since 2017 but “don’t put a label” on it, another source told Us in May, explaining, “They’ve been like this for years. Travis will be at all holidays, everything to do with Stormi, but he and Kylie don’t call each other boyfriend and girlfriend. There’s no expectations between them. There are no requirements in their relationship, it’s the way it’s always been. They don’t call each other asking where they are, Kylie and Travis are both allowed to do whatever they want, but they have a huge amount of love for each other. It’s not a traditional relationship, but it works for them and has worked for years.”

Keep scrolling to see Scott’s CR Parade spread.