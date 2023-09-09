Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have taken their romance to New York Fashion Week.

Chalamet, 27, and Jenner, 26, were spotted at Haider Ackermann and Augustinus Bader’s intimate NYFW dinner on Friday, September 8. Fashion designer Gaia Repossi uploaded Instagram footage from the bash, in which Chalamet and the Kardashians star were seated beside one another.

In Repossi’s footage, the pair — who coordinated in black outfits — were seated directly next to Ackermann, 52. Jenner, for her part, opted for an oversized blazer, knee-high boots and a pair of bright blue gloves. Chalamet went for a casual look, wearing a Celine tee and a coordinating baseball cap from the brand.

Ackermann also uploaded Instagram Story footage of the tablescapes, which indicated that Chalamet was slated to sit next to director Sofia Coppola.

Ackermann and Charles Rosier, the co-founder of Augustinus Bader, hosted a star-studded bash on Friday to celebrate their limited-edition moisturizers. Oscar Isaac, Jared Leto, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Derek Blasberg and more high-profile guests attended the occasion, which featured a catered meal by Chef Yann Nury.

Chalamet and Jenner were first linked in April, but they only made their first public appearance as a couple earlier this week. The duo attended Beyoncé’s birthday concert in Los Angeles on Monday, September 4, where they packed on the PDA in the VIP section.

“They had an amazing time together at Beyoncé’s concert. [Their] bond just keeps getting stronger,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of Chalamet and Jenner, who were joined by her famous family at the SoFi Stadium show.

The insider added that Chalamet and Jenner have a “really close connection,” which has been heating up. “Their chemistry is off the charts,” the source noted earlier this month, explaining that they try to “make as much time for each other” as possible despite their “incredibly busy schedules.”

Jenner’s bond with Chalamet comes less than one year after Us broke the news in January that she and Travis Scott had split for good after an on-and-off relationship. Jenner and the rapper, 32, share two children together: daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 18 months.

Amid her romance with the Dune star, Jenner hinted that she might not be done having children.

“I don’t have a number in my mind,” she told HommeGirls magazine in an April profile. “Some women do, but I don’t really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen.”

Jenner further added that motherhood has “changed so much” of her life, including her idea of beauty. “It’s made me love myself more,” she explained at the time. “I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me.”