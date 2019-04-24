Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t seem to have any ill will toward Dakota Johnson, who’s currently dating Paltrow’s ex-husband, Chris Martin. The two actresses embraced one another at writer Derek Blasberg’s 37th birthday party in Los Angeles on Monday, April 22.

The day after the party, Blasberg shared an Instagram photo of himself with Paltrow, 46, and Johnson, 29, during the festivities. “Consciously throupling,” he wrote in the caption, riffing on Paltrow and Martin’s 2014 announcement that they were “consciously uncoupling” after 10 years of marriage. (The Avengers star’s new husband, Brad Falchuk, was also at the party on Monday, as were Katy Perry, Neil Patrick Harris and Rachel Zoe.)

In January, a source told Us Weekly that Paltrow “doesn’t really know” Johnson, though “they do have some mutual friends.” Even so, the Goop founder approved of Johnson’s relationship with the Coldplay rocker. “Gwyneth is happy if Chris is happy,” the source explained. “She only wants the best for him … She trusts his judgment and knows he’s smart about his decisions and who he spends time with. She leaves it at that. She doesn’t scrutinize his choices or who he dates.”

Us confirmed Martin’s relationship with the Fifty Shades of Grey star in December 2017. A year later, a source told Us that Johnson and Martin will “be engaged soon” and that the musician “is head over heels.”

According to the source, Martin was waiting for Paltrow and Falchuk’s September 2018 wedding to propose to Johnson, for the sake of his and Paltrow’s two children: daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 13. “He wanted to make sure the kids didn’t have too much change all at once,” the source said. “He’s a great dad.”

Johnson previously dated actor Jordan Masterson and sparked romance rumors with musician Matthew Hitt. Prior to his relationship with the Suspiria actress, Martin dated Jennifer Lawrence and Annabelle Wallis.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!