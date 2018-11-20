Consciously coparenting! Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin attended the Broadway musical Waitress with their two kids on Monday, November 19, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Gwyneth and Chris looked happy together and their kids too,” the source explains, noting that there was “no tension” between the exes.

Paltrow, 46, and Martin, 41, who split in 2014 after a decade of marriage, share daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12.

“They purchased refreshments, popcorn and some snacks at the bar,” the source tells Us. “They seemed to love the show. The kids were singing along and they looked like one big happy family.”

The source also notes that the family chatted with Broadway star Ben Platt before the show started on Monday night. “It looked like their kids were fans.”

Back in September, the Iron Man actress admitted that the former spouses were “really disappointed” that their marriage didn’t work.

“I think Chris and I are very like-minded and that we really were disappointed that our marriage wasn’t going to work,” Paltrow said on the 10th anniversary episode of her “Goop” podcast on September 26. “We weren’t going to have the thing where you’re married to the parent of your children for the rest of your lives.”

Days later, Paltrow wed producer Brad Falchuk in front of family and friends at her home in the Hamptons on September 29. Martin, meanwhile, is dating actress Dakota Johnson. Us broke the news in December 2017 that the pair are seeing each other.

