Kim and Khloé Kardashian spent their long weekend on cool aunt duty when they took Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope, to Beyoncé’s birthday concert.

Kim, 42, and Khloé, 39, rented a party bus for the occasion, accompanying Penelope, 11, and Kim’s daughter North, 10, to the Monday, September 4, show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. “On our way to see the birthday girl!” Kim captioned an Instagram Story video that showed the group singing along to Beyoncé’s 2013 hit “Drunk in Love.”

The crew also complied with Beyoncé’s much-discussed directive to wear silver in honor of her 42nd birthday and Virgo season, which kicked off late last month. Khloé wore silver leather pants with a matching Balenciaga bag, while Kim opted for a crystal-encrusted top and choker.

After the show, Khloé shared several more videos of the group — plus Kris Jenner — returning home. “Can you please stop posting?” Penelope asked her aunt as the group listened to Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.” Khloé also uploaded several videos of her mom, 67, happily singing along with the stereo.

Kourtney, 44, shares Penelope and sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. She is currently expecting a baby with husband Travis Barker, whom she wed in May 2022.

Related: Celebrities Who Had the Best Time at Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour Queen Bey rules the world — and the concert scene! Beyoncé kicked off her Renaissance world tour in May 2023, quickly dazzling lucky concertgoers. “@beyonce #JayZ thank you for the incredible experience,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas gushed via her Instagram Story on June 3, 2023, sharing footage from the “Single Ladies” artist’s show in London. “#BestHusbandEver [Nick Jonas].” […]

Earlier this month, Barker, 47, abruptly left Blink-182’s concert tour after an unexpected personal situation. “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States,” the band announced via Instagram on Friday, September 1. “The Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Shortly before the band’s announcement, Barker shared an Instagram photo of a “Prayer Room” with a sign that read, “All welcome.” He later posted a second photo of the room’s chapel, which was decorated with a “Together We Pray” banner.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Kourtney, for her part, has been quiet on social media since the announcement. She publicly announced her pregnancy in June, sharing a video from Barker’s Blink-182 concert that showed her in the audience, holding up a sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” The sign was a direct reference to Blink-182’s “All the Small Things” music video, which premiered in 1999.

Related: Everything Kourtney Kardashian Has Said About Having Another Baby Is baby No. 4 on the horizon? Kourtney Kardashian has made her feelings on expanding her family clear over the years. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum became a mom in 2009, welcoming son Mason with her then-boyfriend Scott Disick, followed by daughter Penelope and son Reign in 2012 and 2014, respectively. The former […]

The couple have been trying to have a baby for some time, documenting their fertility journey on season 1 of The Kardashians. Kourtney later revealed that she and Barker were “officially done with IVF” after impacts on her health. “I would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us,” she explained during the May season 3 premiere of the Hulu series. “If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”