Adele is beyond excited to attend Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour — until the on-site dress code caused a last-minute panic.

“I’m gonna go see Beyoncé on Monday [and] I’m very excited,” Adele, 35, gushed during her Saturday, September 2, Las Vegas concert, per social media footage. “You know, I like to get dressed up every weekend [for my residency] and obviously this is her birthday show, so I was like, ‘I’m not going in silver, like, I love my girl, but I ain’t wearing silver.’ … I don’t even own silver, alright?”

The England native further explained that she was planning to wear a “black tracksuit” or “sweatsuit” until she changed her mind a few days ago.

“I was awake ’til 3 a.m. the other night on Amazon buying, like, glitter ball clothes,” Adele quipped. “You know, she asked everyone to dress up, so I’m gonna look really cheap [and] like a disco ball! It’s all from Amazon and it’s arriving over the weekend while I’m here, so God knows what I’m gonna look like.”

Adele — who performs her “Weekends With Adele” residency in Sin City on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays — then pointed out one concertgoer was making her rethink her aversion to the metallic hue. “I said I didn’t like it [but] I absolutely love it [on you],” she gushed to the fan. “I do like that [you’re wearing] though; the arms are great!”

Beyoncé, 41, previously asked her fans to wear their shiniest silver outfits for her remaining August and September tour dates, in honor of her Monday, September 4, birthday.

“Virgo season is upon us,” the “Cuff It” singer wrote in a note posted on her website last month. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22! We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the House of Chrome.”

The dress code was a breeze for some members of the BeyHive — like Meghan Markle, who chose a SPRWMN sequined skirt for the Friday, September 1, concert — to follow, while others admittedly struggled.

“I’ve been told by a fairly reliable source that Beyoncé wants everyone coming to see her on Labor Day to wear silver clothes,” Rosie O’Donnell said in an August TikTok video. “I don’t have silver clothes. Does anyone know where I can get silver clothes to wear? I mean, like, a silver shirt maybe?”

She continued: “I want to be a part of the cool kids. I don’t wanna disobey the Queen Bey, you know what I’m saying? I’m looking for silver clothes. … I’ve never seen [Beyoncé] perform, and I’ve been a fan of hers forever. She was on my show a bunch of times, and she’s a delicious human being. I think she’s super talented, and I can’t wait.”