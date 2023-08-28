Rosie O’Donnell is experiencing a fashion emergency ahead of Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance World Tour show on Monday, September 4.

The 61-year-old comedian took to TikTok on Saturday, August 26, to ask fans for shopping advice for the concert. “I’ve been told by a fairly reliable source that Beyoncé wants everyone coming to see her on Labor Day to wear silver clothes,” O’Donnell explained. The problem? “I don’t have silver clothes.”

“Does anyone know where I can get silver clothes to wear? I mean, like, a silver shirt maybe?” O’Donnell continued. “I want to be a part of the cool kids. I don’t wanna disobey the Queen Bey, you know what I’m saying? I’m looking for silver clothes. If anyone has any ideas leave me a little note here.”

O’Donnell added, “I’ve never seen [Beyoncé] perform, and I’ve been a fan of hers forever. She was on my show a bunch of times, and she’s a delicious human being. I think she’s super talented, and I can’t wait.”

In a follow-up video shared on Saturday, O’Donnell revealed that she received a lot of “silver clothes suggestions.”

“I don’t know why I had to be so freaked out. I just never owned anything silver. I couldn’t imagine myself in silver, but you had some wonderful ideas. Thank you,” O’Donnell continued.

She went on to share that she’s considering wearing “white pants, a thin white hoodie and a puffer vest that is bright metallic silver.”

Earlier this month, Beyoncé announced a suggested dress code for her shows on August 23 through September 22 — in honor of her birthday on September 4.

“Virgo season is upon us,” read a memo on Beyoncé’s website. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22! We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the House of Chrome.”

Since kicking off the string of shows in May, Beyoncé has blessed concertgoers in metallic looks onstage from major luxury labels like Miu Miu, Balmain, Alexander McQueen and more. The glittery pieces perfectly complement the vibe of the hitmaker’s seventh studio album by the same name.

The project is filled with tunes that pay homage to house music, the dancehall genre and bounce vibes inspired by New Orleans. On the album’s cover, Beyoncé donned crystal-covered lingerie while sitting atop a silver horse.