Beyoncé has “flaws” — just like Us!

The 41-year-old singer humbly pointed out her “imperfections” while singing her hit “Flaws and All” during her Renaissance World Tour show on Monday, August 21, in St. Louis.

“I’m a host of imperfections,” Beyoncé belted out while pointing to her chin, rubbing her stomach and pulling on her arm skin. Concertgoers went wild over the admission, filling the venue with cheers and applause.

Many fans shared videos of the moment via Twitter, praising the singer for being so candid. “Beyoncé grabbing her arm while she says ‘imperfections’ is actually bringing me to my knees,” one fan tweeted, adding, “LIKE NO MOTHER STOP YOU’RE PERFECT B SERIOUS.”

beyoncé grabbing her arm while she says “imperfections” is actually bringing me to my knees🥺 pic.twitter.com/JlbOHlfW5m — danny🫧💚² (@captainyonce) August 22, 2023

“I love her for this,” a second fan shared via Twitter as a third social media user added, “No idk why I find this so wholesome. So many people feel self-conscious about their flappy arms and here’s she’s embracing them.”

Other fans pointed out that Beyoncé drew attention to her blemishes while performing the same track at a concert in 2007.

The song, which is featured on her album B’Day, has been hailed as one of Beyoncé’s most reliable tunes as the lyrics include, “I’m a train wreck in the morning/ I’m a bitch in the afternoon/ Every now and then without warning, I can be really mean towards you.”

Other songs on Beyoncé’s Renaissance set list include “I’m That Girl,” “Cozy” and “Alien Superstar” from her 2022 album by the same name as well as older hits like “Dangerously in Love,” “Formation,” “Diva” and “Haunted.”

2007 vs 2023. Beyoncé is real AF for this 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/5BeJaO8sPq — Yoncé Vocals (@YonceVocals) August 22, 2023

Beyoncé kicked off the string of shows in May in Stockholm and is currently on the North American leg of the tour before the finale on September 27 in New Orleans.

Ahead of the tour’s final month, Beyoncé issued a message for her fans that are attending.

“Virgo season is upon us,” she began in a statement shared via her website. “This tour has been such a joy, and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows [on] 8/23 through 9/22” (Beyoncé’s birthday is on September 4.)

She added, “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the House of Chrome. See you there!”