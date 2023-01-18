Her best self. Rosie O’Donnell is starting her New Year by celebrating her 10-pound weight loss with a new regimen she began over the holidays.

“I needed to let you know I lost 10 pounds since Christmas!” the League of Our Own actress, 60, gushed in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, January 18. “Ten pounds, I’m very happy! TikTok, you don’t stop.”

Fans of the comedian flocked to her post’s comments to congratulate her and find out the secret to her success. O’Donnell made another clip replying to a comment asking how she did it.

“Two months ago, my doctor put me on, not Ozempic, Mounjaro, something like that … and Repatha,” she explained. “One I do every other week, the other I do once a week.”

Both Ozempic and Mounjaro are medicines developed for adults with type 2 diabetes, while Repatha is a medication for patients with high cholesterol. O’Donnell shared in a separate video that she has type 2 diabetes, which is why she takes the medication. She clarified that she is not just taking it for weight loss.

The former talk show host also revealed that she now solely drinks water every day, with the exception of the two occasions in which she indulged in champagne and wine over the holidays. She added that she cut back on her soda and sugar intake, revealing before the lifestyle change, she had “five or six Diet Cokes a day.”

“And my appetite has decreased significantly, it’s probably the meds,” she recalled. “And I’m trying to move more. So you know all those things combined, that’s what it is.”

In another clip, O’Donnell explained that her motivation behind wanting to get in better shape stemmed from seeing herself on an episode of The L Word. “I had no idea my stomach was that big. Unless I see it in a picture … It’s so weird,” she confessed.

This isn’t the first time the Harriet the Spy alum got candid about her weight loss journey. In February 2014, O’Donnell opened up about the weight loss surgery she had the year before after a string of health issues. In 2012, the TV personality had a heart attack and opted for surgery which helped her lose 40 pounds at the time.

“I did what many [women] do, and I did not take care of myself,” she said as she gave her keynote speech at the Go Red For Women Luncheon, which partnered with the American Heart Association. “And that’s why I’m here, to try to get women to know you’re worth it, take care of yourself and know the symptoms.”