‘A League of Their Own’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

“There’s no crying in baseball!” Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and more brought the Rockford Peaches to life in 1992’s A League of Their Own, a sports movie that stole the hearts of audiences everywhere.

Directed by the late Penny Marshall, the film tells a fictionalized tale of the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which rose to prominence during World War II. Former Chicago Cubs star Jimmy Dugan (Hanks) steps in as manager for the Rockford Peaches, eventually leading them to face off against their rival team, Racine Belles, in the World Series.

Inspired by the true stories of empowering female athletes, the movie quickly became a fan-favorite. Several of the original cast members — including Jon Lovitz and the late Garry Marshall — reprised their roles in a short-lived TV show spinoff in 1993. Though decades have passed since A League of Their Own hit theaters, Davis is game to don her Rockford Peaches uniform again someday.

“I’ve wanted to do a sequel to every movie I’ve ever made. Because I love the characters, I’m like, ‘I’m done?’” the Oscar winner told Us Weekly in May 2019. “So, yes, I would love to see a sequel.”

The following year, Davis hinted that she’d already come up with a possible plot for the next chapter. “I have an idea for a sequel. I’m trying to see if I can happen before I’m too old,” she told Us exclusively in October 2020. “It would be called Little League of Their Own. The woman that my character is based on in that movie, her son grew up to be a major-league ballplayer. I’m sure it was her that taught him how to play.”

A League of Their Own has continued to strike a chord with viewers to this day — and Davis “didn’t realize” it would be such a hit. “I loved it and I hoped people would like it,” she recalled in October 2020. “At that time, people didn’t really think about videos or DVDs or whatever, you know, movies came and went. But they live forever now, so it’s a whole different experience.”

The baseball movie’s legacy will carry on with an Amazon reboot starring D’Arcy Carden and Abbi Jacobson. When the news was confirmed in August 2020, Jacobson thanked an “enormously talented team of collaborators” who helped tell the stories of women who were “largely overlooked” in history.

“It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams,” she told the Hollywood Reporter at the time. “We’re hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities.”

Scroll down to find out what the cast of A League of Their Own is doing now!