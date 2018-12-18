Paying their respects. Celebrities took to social media to honor Penny Marshall one day after her death.

Rob Reiner, who was married to Marshall from 1971 to 1981, tweeted on Tuesday, December 18, “I loved Penny. I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her.”

Rosie O’Donnell, who Marshall director in A League of Their Own, shared a clip of herself starring alongside the late actress in a 1996 commercial. “Simply heartbroken,” she captioned the throwback video via Twitter on Tuesday.

“Oh Penny Marshall,” Busy Philipps tweeted on Tuesday alongside a broken heart emoji. “Rest in Peace and thank you for everything.”

On Tuesday, The Simpsons animator David Silverman paid homage to the hit series’ first guest star. “So long to Penny Marshall, our first guest star. The Babysitter Bandit in Some Enchanted Evening (7G01),” he tweeted of the May 2019 episode. “Great comedic actor and director. RIP.”

Billy Crystal also showed respect for his “dear friend,” tweeting on Tuesday that he’ll miss the “great comedienne.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier on Tuesday that the Laverne & Shirley alum died at age 75 in her Hollywood Hills estate on Monday, December 17, due to complicates from diabetes.

“Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall. Penny was a tomboy who loved sports, doing puzzles of any kind, drinking milk and Pepsi together and being with her family,” the late actress’ loved ones said in a statement to Us on Tuesday. “We hope her life continues to inspire others to spend time with family, work hard and make all of their dreams come true.”

Marshall’s family also announced that they will be hosting a celebration of her life.

Scroll down for more reactions to the Big director’s death.

Penny Marshall brought us great laughter and truly broke new ground as a director. Neither a schlemiel, nor ever a schlimazel, she shall be missed by her many fans. Rest in peace. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 18, 2018

I am absolutely devastated. #PennyMarshall was one of my dearest friends. I loved her. Funny, warm, a true individual and remarkable talent. #RidingInCarsWithBoys — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall was a loyal friend, a pioneer for women in film, and true supporter of women in the industry. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/UL2yAgbNUr — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall was one of the most important trailblazers. Her comedic talents brought success & fame, but she truly broke the mold w her directing- Big, Awakenings, A League of Their Own- becoming the first woman to direct a movie that grossed $100+ mil. 🙏 Rest in love, PM ❤️🌥 — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) December 18, 2018

