D’Arcy Carden: What’s in My Bag?

Janet, D’Arcy Carden’s Good Place alter ego, knows everything about everything. And the actress, 40, tries to be just as prepared. “After living in NYC for 10 years,” the star tells Us, “you need your whole entire world on your arm.”

Carden, who’s currently filming the A League of Their Own TV series, lets Us take a closer look inside her Chloé Vick tote.

Family Favorite

“I love Clinique’s Black Honey lipstick. It’s the same one my mom used when I was little. It’s very comforting to me.”

Caffeine Queen

“I’m a stickler for Truvia. One packet and a little half-and-half in my coffee — perfect.”

That’s the Point

“My keys are on a leather arrow keychain. Weirdly, the arrow’s a symbol in my family.”

Crowd-Pleaser

“I have a guitar pick I got at a Radiohead show — it was thrown to the crowd. I can’t part with it.”

Baby Baller

“I carry my husband [producer Jared Carden’s] Little League card in my wallet. It’s the cutest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Dino-mite!

“My sister spray-painted rubber dinosaurs gold for her wedding. I grabbed a bunch. I found one in my bag this morning.”

What an Earful

“I use regular Apple earphones. I’m scared of AirPods.”

What else is inside Carden’s bag? A navy Clare V wallet; an iPhone with a Popsocket; JetBlue Mint’s Hayward & Hopper pouches; a La Mer lip balm; a Lanolips balm; a ClearChoice Sport Shield sunscreen; a Laura Mercier tinted moisturizer; a Benefit Boi-ing concealer; a Nars blush in Orgasm; a Dior Addict It Lash mascara; a Joanna Vargas Glow to Go mask set; a copy of Not Quite a Genius by Nate Dern; old hotel key cards; Trident spearmint gum; a contact lenses case; Justin’s nut butter packets; a Truvia Liquid Sweetener in Vanilla; Turkey Jerky from Thrive Market; a crocheted version of her dog; a Ted Danson button; Hello Bello Organic Women’s Multivitamins; Oasis eyedrops; an EO hand sanitizer in lavender; a Playbill; a metal straw; Pilates socks; dog poop bags; Newman’s Own Peanut Butter Dog Biscuits and a red Filofax organizer.