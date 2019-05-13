Geena Davis Would ‘Love’ to Do ‘A League of Their Own’ Sequel

Are the Rockford Peaches still playing ball? Geena Davis is down to find out in a sequel to A League of Their Own!

“I’ve wanted to do a sequel to every movie I’ve ever made. Because I love the characters, I’m like, ‘I’m done?’” the 63-year-old actress told Us Weekly at the annual Bentonville Film Festival in Bentonville, Arkansas. “So, yes, I would love to see a sequel.”

Davis starred as Dorothy “Dottie” Hinson alongside Tom Hanks, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell and Lori Petty in the 1992 film, which followed a female professional baseball league during World War II.

“I have just as many girls and young women tell me they play sports specifically because of that movie, as when it came out originally,” Davis told Us. “And it’s not just they want to play baseball, you know? [Soccer player] Abby Wambach told me that she plays soccer because of that movie. So it’s fun to be in a movie like that.”

In the meantime, Davis is focused on her role as cofounder of the Bentonville Film Festival, an annual six-day festival, held the first week of May of every year.

“We had 35,000 attendees the first year, which just shows you how much people wanted a film festival with this theme I think,” she explained of the festival, which on focuses on diversity and inclusion in film. “And it’s just grown and grown from there.”

For more from Davis, watch the video above!

