Frankie Shaw’s Bridgette Wants to ‘Kick Some Butt’ as a Single Mom in ‘SMILF’

Mother knows best? That may not always be the case for Bridgette Bird (Frankie Shaw), the main character of the new comedy series SMILF premiering Sunday, November 5, on Showtime. Watch the trailer above for a look at the series.

The show follows Bridgette as she navigates the ups and downs of life as a young single mom. But life’s not easy when you’re still growing up yourself. The 20-something Southie native faces her own share of growing pains while trying to raise her son, Larry, on her own.

“Sometimes you still act like a kid,” Bridgette’s mom, Tutu (Rosie O’Donnell), tells her in the video above.

“I don’t mean to,” Bridgette responds.

The 2-minute spot also hints at what it’s like to coparent with an ex, and the trials of having your own wants and desires while trying to raise a kid. Getting back into the dating scene is top of the list, if the trailer is any indication.

But even though Bridgette makes some hilarious fumbles — from awkwardly sexting to hitting on a grocery store employee — it’s obvious that she wants to give her son the best life she can.

“I’ve got to be a role model. I need Larry to see me kick some butt.”

The series also stars Connie Britton as Bridgette’s self-declared bestie, and Miguel Gomez as baby daddy Rafi.

SMILF premieres Sunday, November 5, at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.

