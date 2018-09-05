Four months after Geena Davis‘ husband Reza Jarrahy filed for divorce, the actress claimed in court documents obtained by Us Weekly that the couple were never legally married.

Davis, 62, asked the court on Tuesday, September 4, to dismiss Jarrahy’s divorce filing because she alleged the two “intentionally and voluntarily” failed to get a marriage license for their 2001 wedding ceremony. According to the documents, the Thelma & Louise star alleged that the pair did not believe they were married, never filed taxes as a married couple and kept their finances separate.

The actress also claimed that Jarrahy, 47, wrote the following in a letter for a home application in February 2012: “I filed my 2009 tax returns as a single individual because I am not currently married. Ms. Davis and I cohabitate and coparent our three children but are not officially wed.”

Us confirmed in May that Jarrahy had filed for divorce, noting that the couple had been separated since November 2017. The surgeon asked for spousal support and requested that spousal support for Davis be denied. He also requested joint legal and physical custody of their three children: daughter Alizeh, 16, and twin sons Kalis and Kian, 14.

The Grey’s Anatomy actress opened up about her relationship with Jarrahy in March 2014. “Reza is so different from the men I used to be with. I think if I met someone now who was like the guys I was drawn to in the past, I would just start to laugh,” she told Good Housekeeping at the time. “I did say to Reza, ‘You’re about to become my fourth husband. What on earth are you thinking?’ But as for myself, I wasn’t nervous at all. I really did feel that I had turned a corner, that I had pulled off changes that were real and permanent. And it was exciting to know I was marrying someone who I can be cranky or selfish in front of and he doesn’t run screaming from the room or judge me for it. It’s like I discovered a whole other way to live.”

Davis was previously married to Richard Emmolo from 1982 to 1983, Jeff Goldblum from 1987 to 1990 and Renny Harlin from 1993 to 1998.

