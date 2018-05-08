Geena Davis’ husband, Reza Jarrahy, filed for divorce on Tuesday, May 8, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Thelma & Louise actress, 62, and the surgeon, 47, have been separated since November 2017, according to documents obtained by Us. Jarrahy cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for their split in the papers and is asking for spousal support and joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s three kids. He is also requesting that Davis be denied spousal support.

Davis and Jarrahy wed in 2011 and share daughter Alizeh, 16, and twin sons, Kalis and Kian, 14.

The Long Kiss Goodnight star gushed about her marriage while speaking to Good Housekeeping in March 2014. “Reza is so different from the men I used to be with. I think if I met someone now who was like the guys I was drawn to in the past, I would just start to laugh,” she explained. “I did say to Reza, ‘You’re about to become my fourth husband. What on earth are you thinking?’ But as for myself, I wasn’t nervous at all. I really did feel that I had turned a corner, that I had puled off changes that were real and permanent. And it was exciting to know I was marrying someone who I can be cranky or selfish in front of and he doesn’t run screaming from the room or judge me for it. It’s like I discovered a whole other way to live.”

Davis was married to restaurateur Richard Emmolo from 1982 to 1983, actor Jeff Goldblum from 1987 to 1990 and director Renny Harlin from 1993 to 1998.

