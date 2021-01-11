Making memories! Madonna jetted off to Kenya with her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, and some of her children to ring in the new year.

“Visiting the Pokot Tribe in the Baringo Valley was a special moment for all of us,” Madonna, 62, captioned an Instagram video from Africa on Sunday, January 10. “They invited us to dance with them and shared their daily prayer of thanks. 🇰🇪 #pokot #kenya @ahla_malik @legit.rbn.”

The “Vogue” singer and the dancer, 26, took part in a dance circle while visiting the Pokot tribe, 11 days into their getaway.

The couple began their African adventure on December 30, with Madonna’s sons Rocco, 20, and David, 15, daughter Mercy, 14, and 8-year-old twins, Estere and Stella. “Warm Heart Of Africa 💛🇲🇼,” Madonna wrote alongside a video of one of her daughters looking out at the countryside from a plane.

The following day, the group stopped at the singer’s “home away from home” the Home of Hope orphanage in Malawi to spend time with the children. The A League of Their Own actress, who adopted son David from the same orphanage, danced and celebrated with the kids and workers at the site.

Madonna, who is also mother to Lourdes, 24, continued to document her trip, posting videos of each stop on her social media. She shares Lourdes with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon and Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

“Visiting David Bandas Ancestral Village on the last day of 2020 in Lipunga,” she wrote via Instagram on January 1. “Re-Connecting with David’s father and extended Family. 🇲🇼♥️.”

After spending time with David’s village, the “Like a Virgin” singer visited Mercy James Pediatric Hospital, which Madonna’s foundation Raising Malawi helped open three years prior.

The couple, who have been dating since 2019, were filmed sitting side by side on a bus to the Jacaranda orphanage in Blantyre in a video posted on Thursday, January 7. They also stuck together while enjoying a music class on the premises.

Madonna also gave fans an inside look at her camping lifestyle while in Kenya with a series of Instagram Story photos on Sunday.

In one snap, the “Material Girl” songstress embraced her boyfriend as they walked together at the campsite. A second image showed the pair posing with the Pokot tribe.

Madonna also shared pictures of an outdoor dining experience, her tent and of some of her fellow travelers playing chess.

The couple previously traveled to Jamaica for Madonna’s 62nd birthday in August 2020.

Scroll down to see more from the pair’s African adventure.