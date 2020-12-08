It’s never too late to try something new! Madonna just got a tattoo for the first time and the ink is a heartwarming tribute to those she holds dear.

On Monday, December 7, the 62-year-old shared a series of pictures via Instagram from her tattoo appointment. “Inked for The Very First Time…………..✍️. #family,” she captioned the post.

Known for creating beautiful fine line designs, the music legend visited tattoo artist East Iz at the Shamrock Social Club studio in Hollywood. In a lovely vintage typewriter font, the “Like a Virgin” singer had the first letter of her six children’s names inked onto the inside of her left wrist. In order of age, the Queen of Pop honored Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20, David, 15, Mercy, 14, and her eight-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

Madonna had her first daughter with personal trainer and actor Carlos Leon at 38-years-old. She then had Rocco four years later with her then-husband Guy Ritchie. In 2006, she adopted David and in 2009, she adopted Mercy, both from Malawi. As for her twin daughters, she adopted them from an orphanage in Malawi when they were just two years old.

This new tattoo comes just a week after the Grammy Award-winning artist shared a rare glimpse of herself with all six kids together in an Instagram video. “A Beautiful Souvenir ………….Giving Thanks,” she captioned the video post on Monday, November 30.

After all, what better time to celebrate love and family than around the holidays?

Keep scrolling to check out all of the behind-the-scenes posts, including the simply stunning design.

