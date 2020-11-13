You know what they say: beauty is pain! Eva Mendes seems to embrace this, sharing a picture of her latest skincare treatment.

On Thursday, November 12, the 46-year-old actress posted a selfie to Instagram with needles poking out of her neck during an appointment with Dr. Mariana Vergara Hofstetter.

“Oye! @marianalvergara has finally opened her own @beautyvillavergara,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “This spa-home away from home is incredible! No office with bad fluorescent lighting. No sterile office vibe. This is my go to for all things beauty. A home where you can relax while being tortured by the best of the best.”

Then she assures followers, “This is my happy place!”

She continues, explaining that this treatment is called Mono-Threads, which is a cosmetic treatment that amps up collagen production and works to lift unwanted sagging.

“So excited to support her as a skilled beauty technician opening her own Latina owned business!” Mendes continued in her caption. “Pa’lante reina! ❤”

Fans were left shocked by the seemingly painful procedure. “Ouch???” asked one user. “Be careful,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, another follower took it even further. “Holly s–t! I think I’d rather s–t a brick and fart a crow bar😂🤭”

Others had nothing but good things to say about the treatment. “The threads are a game changer,” one user commented. “I work at a medspa and we see some incredible results! ♥️🔥”

Still no update on Mendes’ results, but fingers crossed she shares! After all, she said she would in the caption.

However, the Place Beyond the Pines star has never been concerned about what others have to say. Back in February, when a troll said that she was getting old, she clapped back in the most classy manner.

“Yes your right. Thank God I’m getting old. That means I’m still here,” she replied in the comments section of an Instagram post. “I’m gonna be 46 soon and grateful everyday that I’m aging. Was your comment suppose to be make me feel bad? It didn’t. It makes me feel grateful. So thank you for the reminder that I’m still here. ❤️❤️❤️”

