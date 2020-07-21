Camila Alves Gives Matthew McConaughey’s Mom a Mani, and It’s Epic

In-law #goals! Camila McConaughey is keeping busy giving her hubby Matthew’s mom, Mary Kathleen McCabe, an at-home manicure.

On Tuesday, July 21, the 38-year-old model shared a picture of herself wearing a bandana and headlamp, focusing real hard as she paints the matriarch’s nails.

“All appointments booked until 2022..! 😂 This nail technician is in high demand,” the Brazilian beauty jokingly wrote in the accompanying caption. “Keeping Kay (my mother in law) sane during these times!”

She then continued to share a bit of background on exactly how she developed this skill. “Having humble beginnings have been very handy during this time when I first moved to [the] United States since before I started modeling I couldn’t afford nails or the hair salon so I had to learn how to do it on my own,” she wrote. “I must say I am pretty damn good at it! Kay has no complaints yet.”

As much as we love an at-home mani, we just cannot get enough of this mother and daughter in-law beauty and bonding session. Then again, it totally makes sense.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people are still hesitant to visit salons and get back to their usual beauty routine. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a fresh mani when you need and/or want one!

“For many people, there’s something about having their nails done that makes them feel complete and put together, regardless of the surrounding circumstances,” Jennifer Lopez’s nail artist Tom Bachik told Us back in March.

Other stars who have been embracing this idea include the mani queen Kylie Jenner. On Saturday, July 18, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a pic of her orange-hued nails, noting that they’re much shorter than her usual talons, but she’s into it — and so are we!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)