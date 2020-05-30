Jennifer Lopez is constantly serving looks from head-to-toe — literally — and her ‘MAN’icurist of 12 years Tom Bachik makes sure of it.

Bachik is responsible for the singer’s Versace-inspired manicure for the Super Bowl LIV afterparty, her opaque white manicure when her fiancé Alex Rodriguez proposed, fun neon nail looks for performances and appearances, unique upside down French manicures and more.

Over the years, Bachik has become a key part of Lopez’s glam team and has helped set the style and tone of her look for whatever event may present itself.

“You can see a woman dressed to the nines in the highest fashion and if her nails aren’t done it feels fake, but you can see a woman grabbing a coffee with messy hair in a track suit and if her nails are done, you still believe she has it together,” he tells Stylish.

“Jen, like me, loves different looks because of the memories we associate them with. … I think her nail style is integral to her sense of fashion. … Her nails act as the finishing touch that makes her look complete. Be it soft, chic or blinged out, it’s always intentional,” the nail pro shares.

Regardless of the color or design that Bachik and the Hustlers star choose, his goal is to always provide Lopez with the best nails possible.

“Depending on the occasion, we may do anything from a natural nail mani/pedi, to sculptured acrylics or gels, to one-off custom designed full coverage press-on sets,” he explains.

“Jen naturally sets trends and expects her glam team to continually bring what’s new. … It’s about always searching new products that work better and new colors and effects ahead of seasonal trends. Many times we custom mix her color on the spot for that perfect shade to complete the look and always create new designs and looks that resonate with her personal J.Lo style.”

Some of the go-to trends they’re into now are included in Bachik’s LVX Red Carpet Color Nail Kit, which features classic colors including a deep red, a nude, a pink and a shimmer shade.

“Jen loves a classic nude color and almond shape because of how elegantly chic they look, but she definitely loves a bit of bling too,” Bachik says.

While the “On the Floor” songstress loves to experiment with a variety of looks, one thing she isn’t a fan of is super short nails.



“Once I cut all of Jennifers nails off because I wasn’t paying attention,” Bachik admits. “Jennifer was heading out on the European leg of her tour for a couple months and before she left we shortened her nails to start as I wouldn’t be with her and could only arrange for a nail tech to meet her in certain stops. A couple months later when she returned, her nails had grown really long and she was so proud and loved them, but it had been a bit since her last polish and they had grown out. I asked her what she was thinking for length and color. As we shared late night milk and cookies she said, ‘Take them back to where they were.’ Being a guy, I heard her, but wasn’t really listening to her,” he jokes.

“She had meant take them back to the little bit the had grown out since her last polish, but I heard, ‘Take them back to where they were,’ which was really short before she left. I proceeded to take her hand and chop all her nails off and got to the fourth finger before she realized what was happening. … Oh, the look on her face,” the celebrity manicurist teases. “For the next few weeks I had to endure, ‘And then Tom cut all my nails off!’ We still laugh about it!”

To help others avoid future nail dilemmas, Bachik launched the LVX Restoration Nail Treatment Set, available on QVC, that includes a recover nail strengthener with horsetail to smooth and restore moisture, a revive non-yellowing quick dry top coat to refresh your look and a revive cuticle oil with a blend of Sunflower, Jojoba, Argan, Camellia oils and vitamin E to rehydrate and condition nails and skin.

“With all of the at home gel and dip removals and requests I received due to COVID-19, I saw the need for a nail recovery kit to help smooth, strengthen and rehydrate nails and skin,” he shares.

Other than that one slip-up, Bachik and the Grammy nominee’s relationship has been smooth sailing and treasured by both of them.

“I love getting to support Jen in all the amazing things she does. To be part of those occasions and memories is very special to me, it’s like family. Jen surrounds herself with the best people in their fields because it inspires her. … Jen continually gives 110% and expects the same from us. When you’re around those pushing to be their best, it only inspires you to be yours,” Bachik says.