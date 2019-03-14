In the wake of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s engagement, the Internet is a buzz with cheating rumors, past rings and future wedding details. However, here at Stylish we just cannot stop looking at her giant 15-carat rock. Can you blame Us?

But while starring (ok, ogling) her beautiful emerald-cut ring we noticed that even J. Lo understands the importance a good engagement mani — or at least she has a gut instinct to keep her nails picture perfect just in case. No one wants their nails to be less than fabulous when they show off their new bling.

Opting for an opaque white, the “On the Floor” singer kept it fresh and chic. Luckily we don’t have even to take a guess as to the name of the polish. Her longtime manicurist Tom Bachik revealed to New Beauty that he used Daisy by The Gel Bottle. He told WWD that he wanted something “super clean, active length, fresh.”

This $14 gel polish is a highly pigmented formula that delivers the long lasting and high-shine results, like most gel polishes. But unlike others it’s a five-free, non-toxic option. He said went with gel because her “hands are always in motion and she does not like to wait for the polish to dry.” Something that we can totally relate to.

“I saw [the engagement photo] probably minutes after it got posted on Instagram,” Bachik told WWD on Wednesday, March 13. “I texted [Lopez] directly and said, ‘So excited for you guys, congratulations.’ She wrote back, ‘Thanks, we’re so happy — and the nails look great, too.’ I wanted to see them but I didn’t want to ruin the moment.”

As the “Second Act” star’s go-to manicurist for 10 years now, it makes sense for her that she would have some fresh lacquer courtesy of the nail pro. But this isn’t Bachik’s first engagement mani. He also did Sophie Turner’s tan mani prior to her engagement to Joe Jonas and Heidi Klum’s sheer French tips before she said yes to Tom Kaulitz.

Now we just can’t wait to see what Bachik does for her wedding day look!

