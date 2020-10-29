Hard to choose! Ariana Grande brought her style A-game for the “Positions” music video — and she’s asking fans to pick their favorite look.

On Wednesday, October 28, the 27-year-old shared a series of mirror selfies showcasing her fabulous fashion from the hit video. “What’s your favorite look from the positions video?” she captioned the post.

It’s definitely not an easy choice and followers agree! “Love all of them,” Brad Goreski commented, while singer Jessica Vosk had her pick. “It’s the 2nd one for me I’m just 💀,” she wrote.

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, every single look is smart, sexy and very Jackie O. After all, she is playing commander in chief! There were elegant numbers, such as the strapless peplum little black dress, and much more pared down looks, like her yellow mod miniskirt and jacket.

But it wasn’t just about the politically appropriate ensembles. There were a couple super hot pieces too, such as the white lacy corset she wears while cooking in the White House Kitchen.

To go with this aesthetic, she added sophisticated ‘60s twists to her signature ponytail and cat eye, courtesy of hairstylist Josh Liu and makeup artist Michael Anthony. For instance, her pony had an slick flip with some side-swept action that was very presidential, while her flick had a smokey accent in the crease of her eyes for dramatic effect. Meanwhile, Bettina Cherry created her sleek nails.

After teasing fans with sneak peeks for weeks, the Grammy winner dropped her newest music video on October 22. Though it’s been a week since its release, we still aren’t over the fashion. And clearly, neither is Grande!

Keep scrolling to see all of her incredible looks in “Positions.”

