Eva Mendes Claps Back at Commenter Who Says She’s ‘Getting Old’

Eva Mendes is unconcerned about other people’s opinions — especially when it comes to her age.

The 45-year-old Hitch star had a classy comeback for an Instagram troll who commented that Mendes was starting to look “old.”

The actress posted a video of herself working on her New York and Company fashion line on Saturday, February 1, with the caption: “Back to work. Design meeting. My coworker getting her kicks and teasing me about my “cute” new hair. Thanks to @giannandreahair for making my mom life a helluva lot easier. 🖤” ⠀

She continued, “Sending you all some extra love right now and always. Thank you for always sending me so much positivity and love through your comments. I read most of them when I can and it makes me so happy that there’s so much love around. I send it all right back. Ten fold. 🖤”

A commenter then replied to post, writing “She’s getting old.”

Mendes took the opportunity to share how happy she is to be “aging” and still enjoying life’s moments in her mid-40s.

“Yes your right. Thank God I’m getting old. That means I’m still here,” she explained. “I’m gonna be 46 soon and grateful everyday that I’m aging. Was your comment suppose to be make me feel bad? It didn’t. It makes me feel grateful. So thank you for the reminder that I’m still here. ❤️❤️❤️”

Mendes’ focus on appreciating life includes spending quality time with her daughters, Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3, who she shares with Ryan Gosling. The Girl in Progress star has been on an acting hiatus since welcoming her little ones in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

When one Instagram user asked in January when Mendes will be returning the big screen, the Ghost Rider actress explained that it would take a very special project to draw her away from her family.

“As a mother now, there are many roles I won’t do,” the fashion designer, who last appeared on the big screen in 2014’s Lost River, replied. “There are many subject matters that I don’t want to be involved with, so it limits my choices and I’m fine with that. I have to set an example for my girls now. But no worry, I got some side hustles. Ha! Thanks for asking. All the best for 2020.”

Gosling, 39, and Mendes began dating in 2011 after meeting on the set of their film The Place Beyond the Pines.